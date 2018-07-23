GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
JEMAT Phase-II 2018: Registration Ends on 7th August 2018, Apply Now at wbut.ac.in

The tentative date to download admit card for JEMAT Phase-II 2018 is 9th August 2018 and the tentative date of the written examination for the same is 12th August 2018.

Updated:July 23, 2018, 1:17 PM IST
JEMAT Phase-II 2018: Registration Ends on 7th August 2018, Apply Now at wbut.ac.in
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
JEMAT Phase-II 2018 registration process is scheduled be closed on 7th August 2018 by the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal on its official website - wbut.ac.in. The process of submission of online application for Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) began last week for candidates seeking admissions in MBA/ MHA/ AICTE approved PG diploma programmes offered by the management institutions of the state of West Bengal. The tentative date to download admit card for JEMAT Phase-II 2018 is 9th August 2018 and the tentative date of the written examination for the same is 12th August 2018. Candidates who wish apply for the JEMAT 2018 can visit the official website and apply online by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for JEMAT Phase-II 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.wbut.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘JEMAT 2018’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first
Step 4 – Fill the details and click on Apply
Step 5 – Login with required credentials
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay online fee and complete the process of application
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout
Step 8 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled application form along with other required documents at below mentioned address:

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal BF – 142, Sector – 1, Salt Lake, Kolkata - 700064

Direct Link of Registration - http://jemat.eadmissions.net/NewRegistration.aspx

Direct Link of Login - http://jemat.eadmissions.net/StudentLogin.aspx


Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.600
SC/ ST Category – Rs.300
Counseling fee of Rs.500 will have to pay by the candidates once their name comes in the merit list.

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must possess Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/Technology/ Pharmacy/ Architecture or should be appearing in the final year examination of such programmes or equivalent.

Mode of Examination:
JEMAT 2018 question paper will consist of questions from 3 sections viz English, Mathematics and Logical Reasoning. It will be of objective type and the total number of question will be 100. Negative marking for .25 marks for each wrong answer applies. The duration of the examinations will be for 120 minutes. Candidates can visit the official website to read the detailed notification at the below mentioned url:

http://jemat.eadmissions.net/Images/JEMAT_2018_Prospectus.pdf




