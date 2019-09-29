Days After Labour Party's Kashmir Resolution, Jeremy Corbyn Backs UN Intervention in Call With Imran Khan

New Delhi: Days after UK's Labour Party passed a resolution condemning the situation in Kashmir, leader Jeremy Corbyn on Saturday batted for United Nation's intervention on the issue after a call with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“On a call with Pakistan's PM Imran Khan I listened to his concerns about the situation in Kashmir, including the ongoing curfew. The UN has a vital role in ensuring dialogue between India and Pakistan. Any political resolution must uphold the human rights of the Kashmiri people," the British Opposition leader said in a tweet.

Corbyn’s statement comes a day after Khan called for United Nations's intervention to resolve Kashmir issue. Khan had warned of ‘bloodbath’ in Kashmir and demanded the ‘inhuman curfew’ be lifted.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Labour Party passed an emergency motion on Kashmir calling for Corbyn to seek international observers to enter the region and demand the right of self-determination for its people, drawing criticism from the Indian diaspora representatives who described it as "ill conceived" and "misinformed".

"The conference urges the Labour party to ask Jeremy Corbyn or ensure someone from the labour party is represented to attend the UNHRC to demand the restoration of basic human rights including the freedom of speech and communication, the lifting of curfews, and to allow the humanitarian aid organisation and international observers to enter the region," the resolution read, which alsoc alled for Corbyn to meet the high commissioners of both India and Pakistan to ensure there is "mediation" and restoration of peace and normality to prevent a potential nuclear conflict.

However, India slammed the Labour Party’s resolution and termed the move as an attempt at "pandering to vote-bank interests".

There is no question of engaging with the Labour Party or its representatives on this issue, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar said.

