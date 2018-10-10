JEST 2019 Registration begins 1st November 2018, Exam on 17th February 2019

JEST 2019 application process is scheduled to begin on 1st November 2018 on the official website of Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) - jest.org.in. Candidates aspiring to pursue Ph.D or Integrated Ph.D Programmes in Physics or Theoretical Computer Science or Neuroscience or Computational Biology in the Participating Institutes of JEST 2019, like IISc Bangalore, IISER, IGCAR, ARIES, JNCASR, NISER and others, must submit their online applications on or before 15th December 2018.JEST 2019 will be held on Sunday, 17th February 2019 at various exam centres across the country and the Admit Cards for the same will be released after 20th January.Candidates must note that the JEST 2019 Score will be valid for one year only.The eligibility criteria for admissions to M.Sc, Ph.D, and Integrated / M.Sc / M.Tech-Ph.D programs in the participating institutes varies and candidates must refer to the Institutional Advertisements to ascertain their eligibility, however, candidates can check the tentative criteria at the below mentioned url:https://www.jest.org.in/joint-entrance-screening-test?q=eligibilityGeneral/OBC Male Candidates – Rs.300All Female and SC/ST Candidates – Rs.150Interested candidates can check the complete list of participating institutions at the url given below:https://www.jest.org.in/joint-entrance-screening-test?q=participating-institutesAbout JEST 2019:The Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) is recognized as a National Eligibility Test (NET) by the Science & Engineering Research Board (SERB). A surfeit of institutions of National importance consider JEST Scores for granting admissions to Ph.D and Integrated Ph.D programmes in the field of Physics or Theoretical Computer Science (TCS) or Neuroscience or Computational Biology.