‘Jesus Christ Was Hindu’, Puri Seer’s Remark Rakes Up Controversy, Irks Christians

The Christian community in Odisha expressed discontent after Shankaracharya of Puri Govardhan Peeth, Swami Nischalanand Saraswati’s remarks over Jesus Christ where he called him a Hindu, claiming he stayed in India for 10 years, out of which he spent 3 years in Puri.

Shankaracharya also claimed that some foreign lands have statues of Jesus Christ where “tilak” can be found on the head. He opined that efforts are being made to turn Hindus into a minority through reservation.

The seer made the controversial remarks during his visit to Rambavata Shankaracharya Ashram in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. “Jesus Christ believed in Vaishnavism during his stay in Puri. In foreign countries, statues of Jesus have tilaks on his head,” he said. He claimed that Jesus was himself a Hindu and he took spiritual training from the Shanakaracharya of that time.

Several priests from the Christian community criticised the comments made by Shankaracharya, and called them “false and imaginary”. The pastor said that it is not clear why Shankaracharya said this. However, Manoj Rath, the former spokesperson of Govardha Math, said what Jagadguru Shankaracharya said is not controversial at all.

Pastor of Bhubaneswar Unit Four Church said, “Lord Jesus never came to India. There is no basis for what Shankaracharya said. It is not right to make misleading comments about Lord Jesus. The pastor said that it is not clear why Shankaracharya said this.”

Manoj Rath, the former spokesperson of Govardha Math, said that what Jagadguru Shankaracharya said is not controversial at all. He said those who raise question on Guruji’s comment to prove it.

“The state of Jagadguru Shankaracharya is not controversial. I think Guruji would have concrete proof of what he said. so don’t refute Guruji’s comment. Those who have doubts should meet Shankaracharya and discuss on it. Surely their doubts will disappear” said Manoj Rath, former Spokesperson of Puri Govardhan Math.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Unit-4 Church Pastor Ayub Chhinchani said Shankaracharya’s statements are false, fabricated and imaginary.

