English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Cash-Strapped Jet Airways Accepts Etihad Bailout Plan: Report
On January 22, Jet airways declared that had defaulted on debt payment to a consortium of Indian banks, prompting ratings agency ICRA to downgrade the carrier. The airlines now needs to raise at least $250-300 million immediately to pay off its dues to lenders and other vendors
File photo of Jet Airways.
Jet Airways Ltd has agreed to most of the conditions set by its partner Etihad for offering a lifeline to the debt-laden domestic carrier, Business Standard reported on Friday, citing sources.
Both the airlines are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) within days, which would result into stepping down of Jet Airways founder Chairman Naresh Goyal from the board of directors, the report said.
Jet Airways and Etihad were not immediately available for comment.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Both the airlines are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) within days, which would result into stepping down of Jet Airways founder Chairman Naresh Goyal from the board of directors, the report said.
Jet Airways and Etihad were not immediately available for comment.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address Ahead of Budget Session
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Address Ahead of Budget Session
Thursday 31 January , 2019 PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone Outside Soho House After Dinner Date
- 'Palat, Simran!' Oh My God She Has AirPods in, She Can't Hear This Meme
- Captain Marvel First Screening Reaction: Guess Who Steals the Show Before 'Avengers Endgame'
- Mary Queen of Scots Movie Review: This Story of Powerless Queens Makes No Sense in Today’s World
- 'Alexa, How Have You Been': Amazon Clocks a Prime Holiday Quarter And Reports Record Profits
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results