Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival

Apr 20, 2019 03:21 PM IST India India

Jet Airways, once considered India’s private premiere airline, grounded its flight operation on Wednesday night after failing to get funds to stay afloat. The beleaguered carrier has had a rough run over the past year as the company mounted losses to the tune of over Rs 8000 crore. Following the refusal to grant immediate interim funding of Rs 400 crore by consortium of lenders led by SBI, the airline ceased operations leaving several flyers and over 16,000 employees in the lurch.

What led to the crisis in jet Airways and why does it spell doom for its workers? Will the carrier take-off again? Here’s everything you need to know about the Jet Airways crisis.