GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad
(78 wards)22/78
BJP8
2013 0
SS0
2013 0
NCP6
2013 19
INC6
2013 41
Oth2
2013 18
Jalgaon
(75 wards)71/75
BJP57
2013 15
SS14
2013 0
NCP0
2013 11
INC0
2013 0
Oth0
2013 49
 images

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation images

Elections 2018 BJP SS NCP INC OTH
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad80662
Jalgaon5714000
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mumbai-bound Jet Airways Flight Skids Off Riyadh Runway Moments Before Take Off

Nearly 150 people were on board the Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight that went off the runway in Riyadh. The passengers and crew members have been accommodated inside the terminal building of Riyadh Airport.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2018, 10:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mumbai-bound Jet Airways Flight Skids Off Riyadh Runway Moments Before Take Off
Jet Airways (FILE PHOTO)
Loading...
New Delhi: Nearly 150 people on board a Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight from Riyadh escaped unhurt after the aircraft went off the runway following an aborted take-off from there on Saturday, the airline said.

All passengers were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, the airline said in a tweet, adding, the exact cause of the incident is under investigation.

"Our flight 9W523 with 142 guests and 7 crew members from Riyadh to Mumbai of 3rd August aborted takeoff and departed the runway at Riyadh Airport. All our guests and crew have been evacuated safely with no reported injuries," the airline said.

Sources said the acceleration gained during the take off could have steered the aircraft beyond the runway even when the pilot would have applied procedures to abort take off.

"Currently the event involving flight 9W 523 is being investigated by local regulatory authorities and our teams are providing full co operation as necessary. At Jet Airways the safety of our guests and crew is of paramount importance," said another tweet of the airline.

The passengers and crew members have been accommodated inside the terminal building of Riyadh Airport.

(Further details are awaited.)

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...