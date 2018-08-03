English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mumbai-bound Jet Airways Flight Skids Off Riyadh Runway Moments Before Take Off
Nearly 150 people were on board the Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight that went off the runway in Riyadh. The passengers and crew members have been accommodated inside the terminal building of Riyadh Airport.
Jet Airways (FILE PHOTO)
New Delhi: Nearly 150 people on board a Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight from Riyadh escaped unhurt after the aircraft went off the runway following an aborted take-off from there on Saturday, the airline said.
All passengers were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported, the airline said in a tweet, adding, the exact cause of the incident is under investigation.
"Our flight 9W523 with 142 guests and 7 crew members from Riyadh to Mumbai of 3rd August aborted takeoff and departed the runway at Riyadh Airport. All our guests and crew have been evacuated safely with no reported injuries," the airline said.
Sources said the acceleration gained during the take off could have steered the aircraft beyond the runway even when the pilot would have applied procedures to abort take off.
"Currently the event involving flight 9W 523 is being investigated by local regulatory authorities and our teams are providing full co operation as necessary. At Jet Airways the safety of our guests and crew is of paramount importance," said another tweet of the airline.
The passengers and crew members have been accommodated inside the terminal building of Riyadh Airport.
(Further details are awaited.)
