Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Questioned by ED for Alleged Violation of Foreign Exchange Law
This is the first time that the central agency is grilling him after it conducted searches against him last year.
File photo of Naresh Goyal.
Mumbai: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Friday in a case of alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, officials said.
This is the first time that the central agency is grilling him after it conducted searches against him last year. Goyal's statement has been recorded under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) at the agency's zonal office here, they said.
A dozen premises, including Goyal's Mumbai residence, his group companies, their directors and offices of Jet Airways, were searched in August.
According to agency sources, the businessman's empire had 19 privately-held companies, five of which were registered abroad.
The agency is probing charges that these firms allegedly carried out "doubtful" transactions under the guise of selling, distribution and operating expenses. It suspects that expenses at these companies were allegedly booked at fake and high costs and as a result, they "projected" huge losses.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Steve Smith Highest Run-scorer in Tests in 2019 After Just Four Innings
- Reliance JioFiber vs Spectra: Comparing Broadband Plans With up to 1Gbps Speeds
- Deepika Padukone Steals the Show With Her Impromptu Dance on Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Ramp
- Reliance JioFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber: All Broadband Plans Compared
- Lionel Messi's New Contract Clause Reveals He Could Leave FC Barcelona for Free