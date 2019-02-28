LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Steps Down as Chairman of Airline's Board: Report

The cash-strapped airlines has defaulted on loans and has not paid pilots, leasing firms and suppliers for months.

Reuters

Updated:February 28, 2019, 7:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Steps Down as Chairman of Airline's Board: Report
File photo of Naresh Goyal, Chairman of Jet Airways (Image : Reuters).
Loading...
New Delhi: Jet Airways' founder Naresh Goyal has agreed to step down as chairman of the airline's board, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday, as the cash-strapped Indian carrier inches closer to securing a rescue deal.

Eithad, which owns a 24 percent stake in Jet Airways, is however reticent to provide interim funding of about 7 billion rupees ($99 million) to Jet Airways, the source said. Jet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saddled with a billion dollars in debt, Jet has defaulted on loans and has not paid pilots, leasing firms and suppliers for months. Lessors have grounded more than a dozen of its planes pending payment of dues.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram