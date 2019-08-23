ED Searches Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal's Properties in Delhi, Mumbai
The premises of Jet Airways Naresh Goyal was searched by the Enforcement Directorate in a case of an alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law.
File photo of Naresh Goyal.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches on Friday at the premises of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in connection with a case of alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, officials said.
They said the searches are being carried out under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and are aimed at gathering additional evidence. Premises in Mumbai and Delhi are being searched, they said.
A full-service carrier, Jet Airways shuttered operations on April 17 after running out of cash. A Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) inspection report had found large-scale irregularities, including diversion of funds, at the airline, sources had said in July.
In March, Goyal stepped down as chairman of the airline. Currently, Jet Airways is undergoing resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
(With PTI inputs)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- RCB Rope in Hesson & Katich for IPL 2020, Sack Kirsten and Nehra
- Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh Look Menacing in New Posters of Marjaavaan
- Jio Effect: Tata Sky Broadband Offers 6 Months Additional Usage on Annual Plans
- India Women's Football Team to Play Two Friendlies Against Uzbekistan
- Jemimah Rodrigues Impresses Yorkshire Teammates With Impromptu Concert