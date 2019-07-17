Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Jet Airways Lenders Open Bid to Sell Carrier Again, Seek to Recover Loans Worth Crores

The bankers are also considering a request to provide interim funding of about Rs 68 crore to pay some employee, legal, compliance, operational and maintenance costs, among other things.

Reuters

Updated:July 17, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways Lenders Open Bid to Sell Carrier Again, Seek to Recover Loans Worth Crores
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: Lenders to Jet Airways will open bid to sell the bankrupt airline on July 20, as they look to recover about Rs 8,500 crore of loans, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Last month, Jet’s creditors, led by State Bank of India (SBI), took the airline to the bankruptcy court after failing to agree on a revival plan.

The airline, grounded since April 17, was admitted to the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on June 20.

Since then, the court has directed the bankruptcy resolution firm Grant Thornton, which liaises with creditors on behalf of the bankrupt firm, to complete the recovery process within 90 days instead of the 180 days that is typically awarded.

The bankers are also considering a request to provide interim funding of about Rs 68 crore to pay some employee, legal, compliance, operational and maintenance costs, among other things, said one of the sources, who was present at the first meeting of the core committee of creditors (COCA).

The Expression of Interest window to gauge buyer interest in the airline will open next Saturday and candidates should be shortlisted by early August, according to one of the sources.

An SBI-led consortium of 26 banks has informed the resolution professionals that Jet Airways owes them about Rs 8,500 crore, added the banker. Apart from this, it also owes over Rs 400 crore to employees in unpaid salaries.​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram