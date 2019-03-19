LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jet Airways Pilots Threaten to Stop Flying From April 1, Set March 31 Deadline on Bailout, Salaries

The decision was taken at the annual meeting of Jet Airways domestic pilots body National Aviators Guild on Tuesday.

PTI

Updated:March 19, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways Pilots Threaten to Stop Flying From April 1, Set March 31 Deadline on Bailout, Salaries
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: The umbrella body of the domestic pilots of the nearly crippled Jet Airways Tuesday threatened to stop flying from April 1, if the resolution plan is delayed and salary dues are not cleared by the end of this month.

The decision was taken at the annual meeting of Jet Airways domestic pilots body National Aviators Guild after a meeting here lasting for over 90 minutes.

The guild, which came into being almost a decade ago, represents around 1,000 domestic pilots at the airline. "If there is no proper clarity on the resolution process and salary payments, by March 31, we will stop flying from April 1," the guild said.

The pilots and other senior staff have not been getting their full salaries since December.

Having failed to get any assurance from the management on salaries, the guild last week had written to Union labor minister Santosh Gangwar, seeking his intervention.

Meanwhile, aviation minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday also directed his the secretary to hold an emergency meeting on the debt-ridden airline that has been cancelling flights abruptly following grounding of a large part of its fleet.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram