Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Jet Airways Pilots' Union Asks Supreme Court to Direct SBI to Release Funds

The union has also asked the Supreme Court to direct the civil aviation ministry and aviation regulator to decline any de-registration requests of Jet's aircraft.

Reuters

Updated:May 7, 2019, 6:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jet Airways Pilots' Union Asks Supreme Court to Direct SBI to Release Funds
Jet Airways employees stage a silent protest at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Jet Airways' pilots' union has appealed to India's top court to direct state lender, State Bank Of India, to release interim funding to the grounded airline, according to a court filing made on Tuesday which was reviewed by Reuters.

Embattled Jet halted all flight operations indefinitely on April 17 after its lenders rejected its plea for emergency funds, potentially bringing the curtains down on what was once India's largest private airline.

The union has also asked the Supreme Court to direct the civil aviation ministry and aviation regulator to decline any de-registration requests of Jet's aircraft and not re-allocate its slots to other airlines permanently, according to the filing.

The National Aviator's Guild said in its petition that SBI's decision to not give the interim funding of 15 billion rupees, after previously agreeing to it under a resolution plan, has resulted in the airline being grounded and has impacted the livelihood of Jet's 22,000 employees.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram