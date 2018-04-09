GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jet Airways Plane With 133 On-board Hits Food Truck at Delhi's IGI Airport

The aircraft was moving towards its designated parking bay when its right wing hit a catering vehicle of service provider Taj Sats which was stationed on the nearby lane at the terminal.

PTI

Updated:April 9, 2018, 7:56 AM IST
(IMAGE: @ani TWITTER)
New Delhi: A Jet Airways plane, with 133 people on-board, hit a parked catering vehicle at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident that took place around 8 pm when the Jet Airways flight, coming from Dubai, arrived at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, an official said.

The aircraft was moving towards its designated parking bay when its right wing hit a catering vehicle of service provider Taj Sats which was stationed on the nearby lane at the terminal, airport sources said.

"All the 125 guests and 8 crew members deplaned safely and the B737 aircraft is currently being inspected by the airlines technical team," a Jet Airways spokesperson said.

"Jet Airways is investigating the incident, which has also been reported to the authorities," the spokesperson said.

| Edited by: Puja Menon
