Jet Airways Plane With 133 On-board Hits Food Truck at Delhi's IGI Airport
The aircraft was moving towards its designated parking bay when its right wing hit a catering vehicle of service provider Taj Sats which was stationed on the nearby lane at the terminal.
New Delhi: A Jet Airways plane, with 133 people on-board, hit a parked catering vehicle at the Delhi airport on Sunday.
No one was injured in the incident that took place around 8 pm when the Jet Airways flight, coming from Dubai, arrived at the Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, an official said.
The aircraft was moving towards its designated parking bay when its right wing hit a catering vehicle of service provider Taj Sats which was stationed on the nearby lane at the terminal, airport sources said.
"All the 125 guests and 8 crew members deplaned safely and the B737 aircraft is currently being inspected by the airlines technical team," a Jet Airways spokesperson said.
"Jet Airways is investigating the incident, which has also been reported to the authorities," the spokesperson said.
