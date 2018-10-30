English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jet Airways to Start Direct Mumbai-Manchester Flight from November 5
Jet Airways Senior Vice President (Worldwide Sales & Distribution) Raj Sivakumar said that with the introduction of new services and frequencies to destinations in the UK, Southeast Asia and Gulf, the airline would provide guests with wider choice, convenience and connectivity.
Representative image (Reuters)
New Delhi: Jet Airways Tuesday said it would start direct flight between Mumbai and Manchester from November 5, making it the 21st international destination for the airline.
The full-service carrier said it would introduce two new international routes besides reinforcing two existing routes with additional frequencies.
Besides Mumbai-Manchester, the airline would operate flight on Pune-Singapore route starting from December 1.
"Manchester will become the 21st international addition to the Jet Airways network and with the introduction of this new flight," the release said.
This would be the 5th non-stop service to/ from the UK, which would also make Jet Airways the largest carrier between Mumbai and the UK, it added.
The airline would also commence its 3rd daily frequency on Delhi-Singapore sector. From October 28, the carrier started its 4th daily frequency between Delhi and Dubai.
According to the release, Jet Airways commenced daily direct flight between Vadodara and Delhi along with a new service between Vadodara and Bengaluru from October 28.
"Simultaneously, the airline has also launched a new direct daily flight between Delhi and Coimbatore, expanding North-South connectivity," it added.
From October 28, the carrier also started its 3rd daily service between Pune and Bengaluru.
"Additionally, Jet Airways has also introduced its 2nd daily, non-stop service between the national capital, Delhi and Bagdogra, while the current bi-weekly service between Mumbai and Patna been increased to a daily frequency," the release said.
A total of 132 new weekly services would be operated by the airline during winter schedule.
Jet Airways Senior Vice President (Worldwide Sales & Distribution) Raj Sivakumar said that with the introduction of new services and frequencies to destinations in the UK, Southeast Asia and Gulf, the airline would provide guests with wider choice, convenience and connectivity.
"Our new non-stop international and domestic services will help cater to growing demand for direct connectivity from cities such as Pune, Vadodara and Coimbatore," he said
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
