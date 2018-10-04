English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
JET Exam 2018: Apply for Accounts Keeper/Lekhpal Recruitment Exam before 8th December 2018
Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Online Examination. Candidates interested in applying for the same can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 8th December 2018.
Illustration by MIr Suhail/News18
JET Exam 2018 application process for Accounts Keeper/Lekhpal Exam has begun on the official website of Joint Employment Test (JET) – jetexam.in.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Online Examination. Candidates interested in applying for the same can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 8th December 2018:
How to apply for JET Exam 2018 for Accounts Keeper/Lekhpal Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://jetexam.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Vacancies’ tab
Step 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ tab given in front of JET Accounts Keeper/Lekhpal Exam
Step 4 – Register yourself
Step 5 – Login to your Candidate profile
Step 6 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference
Application Fee:
General Applicants: Rs.650
Others: Rs.500
Eligibility Criteria:
Applicants with DCA, PGDCA, Tally, ITI, B.Sc, B.Com, B.A, B.E, BCA, BBA, M.Sc, MCA, M.Com, M.A, etc are eligible to apply for JET Exam 2018.
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.12000-18000 per month.
