JET Exam 2018: Apply for Accounts Keeper/Lekhpal Recruitment Exam before 8th December 2018

JET Exam 2018 application process for Accounts Keeper/Lekhpal Exam has begun on the official website of Joint Employment Test (JET) – jetexam.in.Candidates will be selected on the basis of an Online Examination. Candidates interested in applying for the same can follow the instructions below and submit their online applications on or before 8th December 2018:Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://jetexam.in/Step 2 – Click on ‘Vacancies’ tabStep 3 – Click on ‘Apply Now’ tab given in front of JET Accounts Keeper/Lekhpal ExamStep 4 – Register yourselfStep 5 – Login to your Candidate profileStep 6 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 7 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further referenceGeneral Applicants: Rs.650Others: Rs.500Applicants with DCA, PGDCA, Tally, ITI, B.Sc, B.Com, B.A, B.E, BCA, BBA, M.Sc, MCA, M.Com, M.A, etc are eligible to apply for JET Exam 2018.The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years.The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.12000-18000 per month.