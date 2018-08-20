Jeweller Shot Dead in Maharashtra, Brother Injured

A 36-year-old jeweller was shot dead allegedly by a gang of eight robbers at his shop here in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.The robbers barged into the jewellery shop, located at Kolpewadi village in the district, around 8.45 pm on Sunday, Additional Superintendent of Police Rohidas Pawar told PTI.When the shop owner, Sham Subhash Ghadage, resisted their move, the robbers shot at him in the head, killing him on the spot, he said.His brother Ganesh Ghadage (50) tried to save him, but the miscreants fired at him also and fled after robbing jewellery from the shop, Pawar said.The jeweller's brother received bullet injuries in his stomach and was admitted to a government hospital, the official said, adding that a search was on for the assailants.