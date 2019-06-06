JEXPO Result 2019: WBSCTE to Announce WB Polytechnic Results Soon at webscte.co.in. When and Where to Check

JEXPO Result 2019 | The West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development (WEBSCTE) will announce the JEXPO Result 2019 today. The WEBSCTE will release the West Bengal JEXPO Result on its official website webscte.co.in. Earlier the West Bengal JEXPO Result was expected to be released on June 3, which was further delayed.

Candidates who have appeared for the West Bengal JEXPO or WB Polytechnic Exam examination must keep checking the official website to get their JEXPO result. Candidates can check the JEXPO result 2019 from this direct link - exam.webscte.co.in - that will be activated after the release of the WB JEXPO Result.

The West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development conducted the WB Polytechnic Exam examination for students interested in getting admission to the First Year of Diploma in Engineering and Technology.

How to check the WBSCTE JEXPO Result 2019

Step 1: Log on to the official website of West Bengal State Council of Technical & Vocational Education and Skill Development webscte.co.in

Step 2: Click on the link which says JEXPO Result 2019

Step 3: Enter your credentials to get your WBSCTE JEXPO Result 2019

Step 4: Download your WB JEXPO Result 2019 and take a print out for future reference.