Jhajha Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Damodar Rawat of JDU Leading

Jhajha (झाझा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Jamui district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Jamui. Jhajha is part of 40. Jamui Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.58%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.79%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,13,632 eligible electors, of which 1,65,365 were male, 1,47,924 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,03,537 eligible electors, of which 1,62,406 were male, 1,41,130 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,40,437 eligible electors, of which 1,29,524 were male, 1,10,913 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jhajha in 2015 was 48. In 2010, there were 14.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Rabindra Yadav of BJP won in this seat by defeating Damodar Rawat of JDU by a margin of 22,086 votes which was 13.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.04% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Damodar Rawat of JDU won in this seat defeating Binod Prasad Yadav of RJD by a margin of 10,204 votes which was 8.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 38.74% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 242. Jhajha Assembly segment of Jamui Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Chirag Kumar Paswan won the Jamui Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Jamui Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 14 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Jhajha are: Sanjay Kumar Mandal (LJP), Sanjay Prasad (JDU), Savitri Devi (RJD), Sitaram Saw (BSP), Abhimanyu Kumar Mishra (SD), Amarendra Kumar (BMP), Elizabeth Soren (JMM), Md Tabrez Ansari (BLRP), Nandu Yadav (PPID), Bam Bhola Yadav (IND), Rahul Kumar (IND), Sanjay Pandey (IND), Sumit Kumar Singh (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.3%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 53.95%, while it was 51.62% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 336 polling stations in 242. Jhajha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 303. In 2010 there were 269 polling stations.

Extent:

242. Jhajha constituency comprises of the following areas of Jamui district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Lakshmipur, Jhajha and Gidhaur. It shares an inter-state border with Jamui.

Jhajha seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats:

The total area covered by Jhajha is 727.11 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Jhajha is: 24°51'25.6"N 86°25'18.8"E.

