Jhalawar Baran Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Jhalawar-Baran): Dushyant Singh of BJP Leads at 10:56AM

Jhalawar-Baran Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 385893 63.52% Dushyant Singh Leading INC 201141 33.11% Pramod Sharma NOTA 7258 1.19% Nota BSP 5492 0.90% Badree Lal IND 3140 0.52% Harish Kumar Dhakar IND 2067 0.34% Mohammad Nasir IND 1453 0.24% Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui IND 1113 0.18% Prince Meena

25. Jhalawar-Baran is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Rajasthan region of Rajasthan in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.65% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 17.43%. The estimated literacy level of Jhalawar-Baran is 63.89%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 4 on Monday, April 29, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dushyant Singh of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,81,546 votes which was 24.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 58.98% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 6 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Dushyant Singh of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 52,841 votes which was 6.06% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 49.18% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 14 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 68.65% and in 2009, the constituency registered 60.29% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jhalawar-Baran was: Dushyant Singh (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,68,979 men, 8,00,865 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jhalawar-Baran is: 24.6972 76.9306Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: झालावाड़-बारां, राजस्थान (Hindi); ঝলাওয়ার-বারান, রাজস্থান (Bengali); झालावाड़-बारां, राजस्थान (Marathi); જહલવર બારન, રાજસ્થાન (Gujarati); ஜாலாவார்-பாரன், ராஜஸ்தான் (Tamil); ఝాలావాడ్ బారా, రాజస్ధాన్ (Telugu); ಝಲ್ವಾರ್-ಬರನ್, ರಾಜಸ್ಥಾನ (Kannada); ഝലാവർ ബാരൻ, രാജസ്ഥാൻ (Malayalam).