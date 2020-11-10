Jhanjharpur Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

Jhanjharpur (झंझारपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mithila region and Madhubani district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Madhubani. Jhanjharpur is part of 7. Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.51%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 58.62%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,10,660 eligible electors, of which 1,62,603 were male, 1,47,776 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,90,624 eligible electors, of which 1,53,372 were male, 1,37,246 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,45,100 eligible electors, of which 1,30,087 were male, 1,15,013 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jhanjharpur in 2015 was 111. In 2010, there were 74.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Gulab Yadav of RJD won in this seat by defeating Nitish Mishra of BJP by a margin of 834 votes which was 0.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 40.73% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Nitish Mishra of JDU won in this seat defeating Jagat Narayan Singh of RJD by a margin of 20,681 votes which was 17.63% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 49.15% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, JDU got the most votes in 38. Jhanjharpur Assembly segment of Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha constituency. JDU's Ramprit Mandal won the Jhanjharpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jhanjharpur Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 19 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 18 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Jhanjharpur are: Nitish Mishra (BJP), Birendra Kumar Choudhary (RLSP), Ram Narayan Yadav (CPI), Om Prakash Poddar (JTP), Raj Kumar Saday (BMP), Ram Shankar Raut (STBP), Ramchandra Ray (JKP), Baidehi Kanta Sharan (ABMP), Sanjeev Kumar Suman (PP), Sadanand Suman (JAPL), Abdul Irfan (IND), Abhay Kant Mishra (IND), Ganga Prasad Gangotri (IND), Ganpati Jha (IND), Bandana Devi (IND), Madan Kumar Mahto (IND), Rakesh Kumar Yadav (IND), Lakshman Prasad Yadav (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 56.3%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 54.35%, while it was 47.86% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 320 polling stations in 38. Jhanjharpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 272. In 2010 there were 240 polling stations.

Extent:

38. Jhanjharpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Madhubani district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Jhanjharpur and Lakhnaur; Gram Panchayats Pachahi, Parsad, Banki, Bhit Bhagwanpur, Mahasingh Hasauli and Parwalpur of Madhepur Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Madhubani.

Jhanjharpur seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Jhanjharpur is 314.29 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Jhanjharpur is: 26°14'03.5"N 86°18'19.1"E.

