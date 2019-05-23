Take the pledge to vote

Jhanjharpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Ramprit Mandal of JD(U) Wins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jhanjharpur (झंझारपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 3:44 PM IST
Jhanjharpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Ramprit Mandal of JD(U) Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jhanjharpur (झंझारपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
7. Jhanjharpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.46% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.11%. The estimated literacy level of Jhanjharpur is 58.84%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

JD(U)
Ramprit Mandal

JD(U)

Ramprit Mandal

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Virender Kumar Choudhary of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 55,408 votes which was 5.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.64% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Mangani Lal Mandal of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 72,709 votes which was 11.96% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 43.63% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.

Jhanjharpur Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JD(U)
602391
56.80%
Ramprit Mandal
RJD
279440
26.35%
Gulab Yadav
IND
29506
2.78%
Bipin Kumar Singhwait
SJDD
25630
2.42%
Devendra Prasad Yadav
IND
21988
2.07%
Om Prakash Poddar
IND
21632
2.04%
Ganpati Jha
IND
10062
0.95%
Sanjay Bhartia
NOTA
9203
0.87%
Nota
BSP
9066
0.85%
Raj Kumar Singh
PPI(D)
8900
0.84%
Ganga Prasad Yadav
SBSP
8429
0.79%
Prabhat Prasad
IND
6908
0.65%
Bablu Gupta
RPI(A)
5717
0.54%
Lakshman Prasad Yadav
AIFB
4964
0.47%
Surendra Prasad Suman
AAM
4792
0.45%
Ramesh Kamat
SHS
4446
0.42%
Ramanand Thakur
BMTP
3940
0.37%
Chhedi Ram
AMP
3548
0.33%
Ratneshwar Jha

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.42% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.84% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jhanjharpur was: Virender Kumar Choudhary (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,95,570 men, 7,72,835 women and 0 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Jhanjharpur is: 26.2084 86.226

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: झंझारपुर, बिहार (Hindi); ঝঞ্ঝরপুর, বিহার (Bengali); झंझारपूर, बिहार (Marathi); ઝહાંઝારપુર, બિહાર (Gujarati); ஜஞ்சார்பூர், பீகார் (Tamil); ఝాంఝర్ పూర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಜಾಂಜರ್​ಪುರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ഝാൻഝാപുർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
