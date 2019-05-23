English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jhanjharpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Ramprit Mandal of JD(U) Wins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jhanjharpur (झंझारपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
7. Jhanjharpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.46% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.11%. The estimated literacy level of Jhanjharpur is 58.84%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Virender Kumar Choudhary of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 55,408 votes which was 5.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.64% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Mangani Lal Mandal of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 72,709 votes which was 11.96% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 43.63% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.42% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.84% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jhanjharpur was: Virender Kumar Choudhary (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,95,570 men, 7,72,835 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jhanjharpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jhanjharpur is: 26.2084 86.226
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: झंझारपुर, बिहार (Hindi); ঝঞ্ঝরপুর, বিহার (Bengali); झंझारपूर, बिहार (Marathi); ઝહાંઝારપુર, બિહાર (Gujarati); ஜஞ்சார்பூர், பீகார் (Tamil); ఝాంఝర్ పూర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಜಾಂಜರ್ಪುರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ഝാൻഝാപുർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).
JD(U)
Ramprit Mandal
JD(U)
Ramprit Mandal
WON
Jhanjharpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JD(U)
602391
56.80%
Ramprit Mandal
RJD
279440
26.35%
Gulab Yadav
IND
29506
2.78%
Bipin Kumar Singhwait
SJDD
25630
2.42%
Devendra Prasad Yadav
IND
21988
2.07%
Om Prakash Poddar
IND
21632
2.04%
Ganpati Jha
IND
10062
0.95%
Sanjay Bhartia
NOTA
9203
0.87%
Nota
BSP
9066
0.85%
Raj Kumar Singh
PPI(D)
8900
0.84%
Ganga Prasad Yadav
SBSP
8429
0.79%
Prabhat Prasad
IND
6908
0.65%
Bablu Gupta
RPI(A)
5717
0.54%
Lakshman Prasad Yadav
AIFB
4964
0.47%
Surendra Prasad Suman
AAM
4792
0.45%
Ramesh Kamat
SHS
4446
0.42%
Ramanand Thakur
BMTP
3940
0.37%
Chhedi Ram
AMP
3548
0.33%
Ratneshwar Jha
