Jhanjharpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Ramprit Mandal of JD(U) Wins

live Status party name candidate name JD(U) Ramprit Mandal JD(U) Ramprit Mandal WON

Jhanjharpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME JD(U) 602391 56.80% Ramprit Mandal Won RJD 279440 26.35% Gulab Yadav IND 29506 2.78% Bipin Kumar Singhwait SJDD 25630 2.42% Devendra Prasad Yadav IND 21988 2.07% Om Prakash Poddar IND 21632 2.04% Ganpati Jha IND 10062 0.95% Sanjay Bhartia NOTA 9203 0.87% Nota BSP 9066 0.85% Raj Kumar Singh PPI(D) 8900 0.84% Ganga Prasad Yadav SBSP 8429 0.79% Prabhat Prasad IND 6908 0.65% Bablu Gupta RPI(A) 5717 0.54% Lakshman Prasad Yadav AIFB 4964 0.47% Surendra Prasad Suman AAM 4792 0.45% Ramesh Kamat SHS 4446 0.42% Ramanand Thakur BMTP 3940 0.37% Chhedi Ram AMP 3548 0.33% Ratneshwar Jha

7. Jhanjharpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in North Bihar region of Bihar in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.46% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.11%. The estimated literacy level of Jhanjharpur is 58.84%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Virender Kumar Choudhary of BJP won in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 55,408 votes which was 5.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.64% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 19 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Mangani Lal Mandal of JDU emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the RJD candidate by a margin of 72,709 votes which was 11.96% of the total votes polled. JDU had a vote share of 43.63% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 11 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 56.42% and in 2009, the constituency registered 42.84% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jhanjharpur was: Virender Kumar Choudhary (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,95,570 men, 7,72,835 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jhanjharpur is: 26.2084 86.226Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: झंझारपुर, बिहार (Hindi); ঝঞ্ঝরপুর, বিহার (Bengali); झंझारपूर, बिहार (Marathi); ઝહાંઝારપુર, બિહાર (Gujarati); ஜஞ்சார்பூர், பீகார் (Tamil); ఝాంఝర్ పూర్, బిహార్ (Telugu); ಜಾಂಜರ್​ಪುರ್, ಬಿಹಾರ (Kannada); ഝാൻഝാപുർ, ബിഹാർ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)