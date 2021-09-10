UP Youth Tied to Hand Pump, Assaulted by 3 Men; Video Goes Viral

In a shocking incident, three people beat up a young man by tying him to a hand pump in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The culprits made a video of the incident and posted it on the internet. The police got a wind of the incident, and they quickly reached the spot, freed the young man and arrested the assaulters.

This incident took place in Prithvipur Naya Khedagaon, which comes under the Babina police station of Jhansi district. In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, the young man’s hands and feet have been tied to the pump.

Speaking to the media about this incident, the police said that the youth, Sunil, a resident of the village, had a dispute with the people living in the neighbourhood for the last few months. The issue was so serious that a panchayat meeting had to be called to resolve it. Describing the entire incident, the police said that it started when Sunil was passing in front of his neighbours’ house. They caught him and tied him to the handpump, following it up with assault. The police say that they have arrested the accused and have filed a case against them.

SSP Shiv Hari Meena said that the arrests were made immediately, considering the seriousness of the matter. The three people have been placed in police custody and will remain there for a few days, he said.

