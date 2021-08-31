Jhansi: Couple Fakes Girl's Kidnapping, Asks For Rs 20 Lakh. Caught By Police

In an unusual incident in Uttar Pradesh Jhansi, a girl got herself kidnapped by her boyfriend. The boyfriend, Akash (name changed), sent his girlfriend’s tied-up photo to her male cousin’s WhatsApp number, and demanded a ransom amount of Rs 20 lakh. When the cousin went to the police, they exposed the accused, along with the ‘kidnapped’ girl, who then turned out to be a co-conspirator in the case.

Meena, the SSP of Jhansi, said that a total of ten police teams were deployed to the task of rescuing the woman. CCTV footage was recorded from the crowded market of Manik Chowk. Police found three CCTV footages that showed the girl seated in two autos. After about 12 hours, the girl was found near a hotel named Sukhsagar near Elite Crossroads.

When the police raided the hotel, the girl and her lover broke the window panes and jumped from the second floor. After a long search, the police discovered the girl hiding in the bushes. Her lover, by then, had fled the scene, according to reports.

Later, the girl confessed that she wanted to elope with her boyfriend, the reason she and Akash faked the kidnapping and demanded the money. When the cousin reported the incident to the police, the duo sent him another message threatening to"kill" the girl. However, before they could proceed any further with the drama, the police stepped in and put the girl behind bars. The hunt for her lover is still on and he will be caught soon, said police officials.

