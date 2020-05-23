INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Jhansi Fire Brigade Asked to be Ready with Chemicals after Sudden Movement of Locusts

Representative image. (Credit: Reuters )

Representative image. (Credit: Reuters )

District Magistrate Andra Vamsi, who chaired a meeting in this regard said, "The villagers along with the common public has been told to inform control room about the movement."

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 9:49 PM IST
Share this:

The Jhansi district administration has directed fire brigade to keep its vehicle ready with chemicals following a sudden movement by a swarm of locusts.

District Magistrate Andra Vamsi, who chaired a meeting in this regard said, "The villagers along with the common public has been told to inform control room about the movement. The locusts will go places where there is green grass or greenery. Hence, details about the movement at such places must be shared."

Deputy Director Agriculture Kamal Katiyar said, "The swarm of locusts, which is moving is small in size. We have got news that nearly 2.5 to 3-kilometre long swarm of locusts has entered the country. A team has come from Kota (Rajasthan) to tackle the locusts."

At present, the locust swarm is at Bangra Magarpur.

"Spraying of insecticides will be done in the night," he said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading