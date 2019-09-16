Jhansi Woman Tonsures Her Head Every Morning to Demand Arrest of Her Father's Murderers

Lucknow: A woman from Jhansi district in Uttar Pradesh has been tonsuring her head daily for over two weeks now and has vowed to do so till her father’s murderers are arrested. Her father, 80-year-old Joginder Singh, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on August 22, 2019 just behind his house in Sundar Vihar colony.

The woman, Puneet Singh, has alleged police inaction and accused the police of being hand in glove with the accused.

Puneet, who runs an institute for specially-abled children, has alleged that her late father was murdered by his close aide, Virendra Khanedlwal and his son Rajeev Khandelwal, to take over the property worth crores. She has also written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking swift action against culprits.

“Every morning I get my head tonsured and I will continue to do so till the accused are arrested and justice is given to my deceased father. I have sent my request for justice to PM Modi, CM Yogi, Home Ministry, Minority Commission and Women Commission,” Puneet said.

“I received a call on August 22 that my father’s dead body was found behind our residence. When I rushed to the spot, I found that his mobile phones were missing. I was informed that his phones were taken away by the police. His spectacles and slippers were also not found around his dead body,” she further added.

“My father cannot commit suicide and hence I lodged an FIR against Virendra Khandelwal and his son Rajeev Khandelwal. I pressed these charges on the basis of a copy of a will that was sent to me which said that all the property would be transferred in their name.

Khandelwal always claimed to be my father’s well, but he ditched him and conspired to murder to take over all the property,” said Puneet.

“The SHO of Nawabad Police Station Sanjay Singh refused to register my FIR and said that an enquiry would be done in the matter first. It was only after the intervention of SSP that my FIR was registered only three or four days after the incident. The SHO of Nawabad police station is certainly hand in gloves with the culprits,” she alleged.

The police said that Joginder seems to have fallen form the terrace. “Joginder Singh’s dead body was found at the backside of his residence and police reached the spot after one of his friends informed us. The door of the house was locked from inside. Prime facie it seems that the deceased had fallen from the terrace and the door to terrace inside the house was also found opened.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.