LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

2 PLFI Ultras Awarded Life Term In Jharkhand, Slapped Fine of Rs 35,000 Each

Additional District Judge Niraj Kumar Srivastav awarded the punishment to Cerinius Khadia and Johnson Lugun under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

PTI

Updated:January 29, 2019, 11:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
2 PLFI Ultras Awarded Life Term In Jharkhand, Slapped Fine of Rs 35,000 Each
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Simdega (Jharkhand): A local court on Tuesday sentenced two People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) ultras to life imprisonment in connection with a seven-year-old case in Simdega district.

The PLFI is a splinter group of the CPI (Maoist).

Additional District Judge Niraj Kumar Srivastav awarded the punishment to Cerinius Khadia and Johnson Lugun under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 35,000 on each of them.

Khadia and Lugun were residents of Simdega and West Singhbhum districts respectively.

In an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2012, at Odga, three ultras were killed and two others were injured.

The two injured ultras, Khadia and Lugun, were arrested later.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram