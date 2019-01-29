English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 PLFI Ultras Awarded Life Term In Jharkhand, Slapped Fine of Rs 35,000 Each
Additional District Judge Niraj Kumar Srivastav awarded the punishment to Cerinius Khadia and Johnson Lugun under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Simdega (Jharkhand): A local court on Tuesday sentenced two People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) ultras to life imprisonment in connection with a seven-year-old case in Simdega district.
The PLFI is a splinter group of the CPI (Maoist).
Additional District Judge Niraj Kumar Srivastav awarded the punishment to Cerinius Khadia and Johnson Lugun under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The court also slapped a fine of Rs 35,000 on each of them.
Khadia and Lugun were residents of Simdega and West Singhbhum districts respectively.
In an encounter with security forces on July 8, 2012, at Odga, three ultras were killed and two others were injured.
The two injured ultras, Khadia and Lugun, were arrested later.
