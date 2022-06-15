Jharkhand: 29 Held for Ranchi Violence; Prohibitory Orders Still in Place, Say Police

Twenty-nine people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence that erupted in Jharkhand capital Ranchi after Friday prayers on June 10, while investigations are underway to identify miscreants and prevent any further communal tension, the police said on Wednesday. Two persons were killed and more than two dozen people critically injured, as protests and clashes over controversial remarks by now-suspended BJP leaders rocked the city on June 10.

Tension continues to prevail in the capital with prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC still in force in parts of the city, and security deployment augmented to avoid any recurrence of Friday's mayhem. "Altogether 29 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence. Twelve of them have been sent to judicial custody. Seven are under treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi, while 10 have been booked under section 151 CrPC (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences)," Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (operations) Amol V Homkar told PTI.

Around 3,500 police personnel are keeping guard in Ranchi, with RAF deployment extended for the week in the particularly sensitive areas, he maintained. Homkar also said that those arrested include one Nawab Chishti, who is alleged to be one of those who provoked protestors through social media posts.

He stated that the police are keeping a close vigil on the situation. "The situation is under control we are investigating the matter. The police are taking all possible measures to prevent any further flare-up," City Superintendent of Police Anshuman Kumar told PTI.

More than 22 people have been booked by name, along with thousands of unidentified individuals in 25 FIRs after Friday's violence. Deepak Kumar Dubey, the sub-divisional magistrate of Ranchi, told

