Dhanbad: 60-foot Kaccha Road Near Closed Mine Collapses, No Deaths Reported

A 60 feet kaccha road near a temporarily closed mining lease area collapsed in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad early on Thursday. No deaths have been reported, officials said. The site is alleged to be an illegal coal mine.

The incident took place at 8.30 am near the temporarily closed mining lease area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL). The deputy commissioner said there were no signs of anyone being trapped or killed in the incident. The DC added that, so far, there appeared to be no likelihood of any injury or fatality.

Police, Central Industrial Security Force and a team from the BCCL have reached the site. A in-charge of Chirkunda police station said there were no casualties. Local residents, however, said if there were people trapped due to the landslide, then the BCCL will carry out rescue work.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.