Jharkhand Accuses Centre of Not Allowing Purchase of Oxygen Cylinders from Abroad

The Hemant Soren government has alleged through an affidavit in the Jharkhand High Court that the Centre is not allowing it to purchase oxygen cylinders from abroad to battle the probable third wave of COVID-19 in the state. The High Court has sought centre's reply on it.

The state government on Thursday during a hearing on its preparedness to fight any third wave of Covid-19 filed an affidavit before the division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice SN Prasad stating that the centre is not allowing it to procure oxygen cylinders. The court has sought a response from the central government on the complaint of the state government through an affidavit.

The court has asked why the ban has been imposed on the purchase of oxygen cylinders. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled on June 17.

During the ongoing hearing on the PIL on coronavirus cases, it was said on behalf of the state government that it is preparing to deal with the possible third wave of corona. There is no paucity of oxygen here but there is a shortage of cylinders, the state government said adding that in view of this it wanted to buy oxygen cylinders from other countries but the central government has issued a guideline on 28 May banning the purchase.

If the centre allows the purchase of cylinders, then it will be easier to deal with the third wave of coronavirus, it said. On this, the court has asked the central government why such a policy has been made.

The central government has to file its reply in the court by June 17 and further hearing in the matter is scheduled on the same day.

