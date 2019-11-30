Jharkhand Assembly Polls: PM Modi Urges People to Vote in Large Numbers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people of Jharkhand to turn out in large numbers and cast their vote in assembly polls to "enrich" democracy.

Polling is underway in the first of the five-phase assembly elections in Jharkhand.

A total of 37,83,055 voters will decide the fate of 189 candidates in 13 constituencies spread over six districts.

"Phase 1 of the Jharkhand elections is in progress. I urge those whose constituencies go to the polls today to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy," Modi tweeted.

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज मतदान का पहला चरण है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वे अपना वोट जरूर डालें।Phase 1 of the Jharkhand elections is in progress. I urge those whose constituencies go to the polls today to vote in large numbers & enrich the festival of democracy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2019

It is usual for the prime minister to take to social media on voting days to urge people to exercise their democratic right.

