Jharkhand Assembly Polls: PM Modi Urges People to Vote in Large Numbers
Polling is underway in the first of the five-phase assembly elections in Jharkhand. A total of 37,83,055 voters will decide the fate of 189 candidates in 13 constituencies spread over six districts.
File photo: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation. (PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people of Jharkhand to turn out in large numbers and cast their vote in assembly polls to "enrich" democracy.
Polling is underway in the first of the five-phase assembly elections in Jharkhand.
A total of 37,83,055 voters will decide the fate of 189 candidates in 13 constituencies spread over six districts.
"Phase 1 of the Jharkhand elections is in progress. I urge those whose constituencies go to the polls today to vote in large numbers and enrich the festival of democracy," Modi tweeted.
झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज मतदान का पहला चरण है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा अनुरोध है कि वे अपना वोट जरूर डालें।Phase 1 of the Jharkhand elections is in progress. I urge those whose constituencies go to the polls today to vote in large numbers & enrich the festival of democracy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 30, 2019
It is usual for the prime minister to take to social media on voting days to urge people to exercise their democratic right.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ricky Ponting Was Approached For a Photo By a Fan, But Not Why You Think
- Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda Speak-out in Hyderabad Rape and Murder Case
- AI Allows Liverpool's Legendary Manager Bob Paisley to Walk on The Anfield Pitch Again
- #BoycottDabangg3: Salman Khan Dancing With Sadhus in 'Hud Hud' Sparks Twitter Outrage
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals: How to Watch the Live Stream