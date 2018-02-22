GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Jharkhand Bans Popular Front of India Over Alleged IS Links

The Popular Front of India (PFI) has been banned under Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1908, a government statement said.

IANS

Updated:February 22, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Jharkhand Bans Popular Front of India Over Alleged IS Links
Representative image
Ranchi: The Jharkhand government has banned the Popular Front of India for alleged links to the Islamic State, a statement official sources said on Tuesday.

"The state has banned the Popular Front of India, which is active in Jharkhand, under the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1908. The Home Department had recommended the ban," a government statement said.

"The PFI is very active in Pakur district. The members of the PFI, which was set up in Kerala, are influenced by the IS. According to Home Department report, some PFI members have even gone to Syria from southern states and are working for the IS," the statement added.

The PFI has in the past taken out processions in favour of absconding Islamic preacher Zakir Naik on several occasions.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You