English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jharkhand Bans Popular Front of India Over Alleged IS Links
The Popular Front of India (PFI) has been banned under Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1908, a government statement said.
Representative image
Ranchi: The Jharkhand government has banned the Popular Front of India for alleged links to the Islamic State, a statement official sources said on Tuesday.
"The state has banned the Popular Front of India, which is active in Jharkhand, under the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1908. The Home Department had recommended the ban," a government statement said.
"The PFI is very active in Pakur district. The members of the PFI, which was set up in Kerala, are influenced by the IS. According to Home Department report, some PFI members have even gone to Syria from southern states and are working for the IS," the statement added.
The PFI has in the past taken out processions in favour of absconding Islamic preacher Zakir Naik on several occasions.
Also Watch
"The state has banned the Popular Front of India, which is active in Jharkhand, under the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1908. The Home Department had recommended the ban," a government statement said.
"The PFI is very active in Pakur district. The members of the PFI, which was set up in Kerala, are influenced by the IS. According to Home Department report, some PFI members have even gone to Syria from southern states and are working for the IS," the statement added.
The PFI has in the past taken out processions in favour of absconding Islamic preacher Zakir Naik on several occasions.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18