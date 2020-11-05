News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Jharkhand Becomes Eighth State to Revoke General Consent to CBI to Carry Out Probes

File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

The powers vested in the CBI were given via an order dated February 19, 1996, by the then Bihar government to the CBI.

The Jharkhand state government on Thursday revoked the Central Bureau of Investigation's power to carry out any investigation in the state. It became the eighth state to take such a decision, following in the footsteps of Maharashtra and Kerala that recently revoked the central probe agency's powers.

The powers vested in the CBI were given via an order dated February 19, 1996, by the then Bihar government to the CBI.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...