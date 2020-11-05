Next Story
Jharkhand Becomes Eighth State to Revoke General Consent to CBI to Carry Out Probes
File photo of CBI headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)
The Jharkhand state government on Thursday revoked the Central Bureau of Investigation's power to carry out any investigation in the state. It became the eighth state to take such a decision, following in the footsteps of Maharashtra and Kerala that recently revoked the central probe agency's powers.
The powers vested in the CBI were given via an order dated February 19, 1996, by the then Bihar government to the CBI.