Jharkhand BJP Minister Forces Congress MLA Imran Ansari to Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ on Camera
A video clip shot outside the Jharkhand assembly shows the MLAs from both the parties getting into a heated exchange over the chanting of the religious slogan.
Screenshot of the incident.
BJP leader and Jharkhand urban development minister CP Singh stirred a controversy on Friday after he forced fellow Congress MLA Imran Ansari to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in the presence of media persons.
A video clip shot outside the Jharkhand assembly shows both the MLAs getting into a heated exchange over the chanting of the religious slogan.
“I want Irfan bhai to once chant aloud ‘Jai Shri Ram’,” says CP Singh, holding Congress MLA’s hand. He then tells Ansari his ancestors were "Ram-waale" and not "Babur-wale."
Ansari reacts by saying, “Aap dara nahi sakte mujhe (you cannot threaten me),” and goes on to highlight that the country needs employment opportunities, electricity and development, and not politics over religion.
To this, Sharma responds by saying that “even your ancestors believed in Shri Ram”.
On Wednesday too, the Jharkhand Assembly of the ongoing Monsoon Session witnessed ruckus over sloganeering of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.
Viranchi Narayan, BJP legislator from Bokaro, raised the slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, and it was soon followed b CP Singh and Minister of Labour, Employment and Training, Raj Paliwar. The lawmaker went on chanting the slogan as the JMM MLAs demanded government’s stand on proposed amendments to the Indian Forests Act, 1927. The House was adjourned twice due to the uproar.
