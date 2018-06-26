English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2018 for Arts Releasing Tomorrow at 3 pm on jharresults.nic.in
The Jharkhand Academic Council released JAC Result 2018, JAC 12th Result 2018, JAC 12th Arts Stream Result 2018 on its official website jharresults.nic.in.
(Image: News18.com)
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has issued a notification that it will announce the JAC Result 2018, JAC 12th Result 2018 for arts, Jharkhand Intermediate Result 2018 or JAC Inter Result 2018 tomorrow (June 27) at 3pm. The Jharkhand Academic Council will releas JAC Result 2018, JAC 12th Arts Result 2018, JAC 12th Arts Stream Result 2018 on its official website jharresults.nic.in.
The Jharkhand Academic Council is responsible to conduct the Jharkhand Intermediate Exams 2018. For the academic year 2017-18, the board conducted the examination from March 8 to April 3. Students can look up to these websites to check their JAC 12th Result 2018, Jharkhand Result 2018, Jharkhand Board Result 2018, Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2018, Jharkhand Class 12 Arts Result 2018 on these websites as well examresults.net/jharkhand, results.nic.in, jharkhand.indiaresults.com
How to check JAC Result 2018, Jharkhand 12th Result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website jharresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the tab which says JAC Class 12th Result 2018, JAC Intermediate Arts Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link which says Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2018, Jharkhand Result 2018, JAC 12th Arts Result 2018
Step 4: Enter Your Roll Number
Step 5: Download the JAC 12th Result 2018, Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2018
Students can check their JAC 12th Result 2018 via SMS:
Get your Jharkhand Class 12th Results 2018 on Mobile - SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO - Send it to 56263
Also Watch
The Jharkhand Academic Council is responsible to conduct the Jharkhand Intermediate Exams 2018. For the academic year 2017-18, the board conducted the examination from March 8 to April 3. Students can look up to these websites to check their JAC 12th Result 2018, Jharkhand Result 2018, Jharkhand Board Result 2018, Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2018, Jharkhand Class 12 Arts Result 2018 on these websites as well examresults.net/jharkhand, results.nic.in, jharkhand.indiaresults.com
;
Please wait!
Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan
Result: Secondary Examination, 2018
Detailed Mark Sheet
|Roll No.
|School/Center
|0000001
|St. Joseph bn sr sec sch,D bhata, Ajmer
Examinee Name Anurag Dubey
Father Name Hemant
Mother Name Rajani
|Subject
|Marks Obtained
|TH
|SS
|PR
|TOTAL
Total marks obtain: Percentage: 50.17%
Division: Second DivisionPrint
DISCLAIMER: Examination results for Rajasthan State Board Examination, 2018 (“Results”) published on this Website are provided free of cost for personal perusal only, and as such, is made available on an "as is” basis. The Website does not claim for the accuracy or validity or its suitability for any specific purpose whatsoever whether express or implied. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy of the Results on this Website however, the Website shall not be held responsible for any errors or omission in the Results published on the Website. The Website reserves the right to make any changes without notice or liability. In particular but without limiting anything here, the Website disclaims any responsibility for errors and accuracy of the Results that is contained in this Website. The Results published on this Website cannot be treated as final, official and/or original mark sheets for any purposes. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately. Copy of the Marks Sheet can be obtained from Vidhyarthi Seva Kendra of your District.
Board of Secondary Education Jharkhand
Result: Secondary Examination, 2018
Detailed Mark Sheet
|Roll No.
|School/Center
Examinee Name
Father Name
Mother Name
|Subject
|Marks Obtained
|TH
|SS
|PR
|TOTAL
Total marks obtain: Percentage: %
Division:Print
DISCLAIMER: Examination results for Jharkhand State Board Examination, 2018 (“Results”) published on this Website are provided free of cost for personal perusal only, and as such, is made available on an "as is” basis. The Website does not claim for the accuracy or validity or its suitability for any specific purpose whatsoever whether express or implied. Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy of the Results on this Website however, the Website shall not be held responsible for any errors or omission in the Results published on the Website. The Website reserves the right to make any changes without notice or liability. In particular but without limiting anything here, the Website disclaims any responsibility for errors and accuracy of the Results that is contained in this Website. The Results published on this Website cannot be treated as final, official and/or original mark sheets for any purposes.Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately. Copy of the Marks Sheet can be obtained from Vidhyarthi Seva Kendra of your District.
Please wait!
While we are fetch your data.
How to check JAC Result 2018, Jharkhand 12th Result 2018
Step 1: Click on the official website jharresults.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the tab which says JAC Class 12th Result 2018, JAC Intermediate Arts Result 2018
Step 3: Click on the link which says Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2018, Jharkhand Result 2018, JAC 12th Arts Result 2018
Step 4: Enter Your Roll Number
Step 5: Download the JAC 12th Result 2018, Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2018
Students can check their JAC 12th Result 2018 via SMS:
Get your Jharkhand Class 12th Results 2018 on Mobile - SMS
SMS - RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO - Send it to 56263
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Friday 22 June , 2018
‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Friday 22 June , 2018 ‘Feel Sorry KM Joseph Could Not Be Elevated Despite My Best Efforts’: Justice Chelameswar
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Among 20 Indians Invited to Join Oscars Academy
- Iranian Women Watch World Cup Match in Tehran Stadium Despite Ban
- This Video of Priyanka Chopra Dancing With Sister Parineeti on Tip Tip Barsa Pani Will Make Your Day
- Death By WhatsApp: One Message And 22 Murders
- Hina Khan Sets Pulses Racing in a Strapless Playsuit For Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics