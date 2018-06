Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2018 for Arts Releasing Tomorrow at 3 pm on jharresults.nic.in

If Roll Code = 12345, Roll No. = 9876543, Enter 123459876543 10th 12th 4 + 2 =

ROLL

56263

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has issued a notification that it will announce the JAC Result 2018, JAC 12th Result 2018 for arts, Jharkhand Intermediate Result 2018 or JAC Inter Result 2018 tomorrow (June 27) at 3pm. The Jharkhand Academic Council will releas JAC Result 2018, JAC 12th Arts Result 2018, JAC 12th Arts Stream Result 2018 on its official website jharresults.nic.in The Jharkhand Academic Council is responsible to conduct the Jharkhand Intermediate Exams 2018. Forthe academic year 2017-18, the board conducted the examination from March 8 to April 3. Students can look up to these websites to check theirClick on the official website jharresults.nic.in Step 2: Look for the tab which says JAC Class 12th Result 2018, JAC Intermediate Arts Result 2018Step 3: Click on the link which says Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2018, Jharkhand Result 2018, JAC 12th Arts Result 2018Step 4: Enter Your Roll NumberStep 5: Download the JAC 12th Result 2018, Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2018