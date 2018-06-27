GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2018 for Arts to be Announced Today at 3 pm at jharresults.nic.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council will declare JAC 12th Result 2018 on its official website jharresults.nic.in.

News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2018, 2:09 PM IST
Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2018 for Arts to be Announced Today at 3 pm at jharresults.nic.in
(Image: News18.com)
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has issued a notification that it will announce the JAC 12th Result 2018 for arts or JAC Inter Result 2018 today (June 27) at 3pm. The Jharkhand Academic Council will announce JAC 12th Arts Result 2018, JAC 12th Arts Stream Result 2018 on its official website jharresults.nic.in.

The Jharkhand Academic Council is responsible to conduct the Jharkhand Intermediate Exams 2018. For the academic year 2017-18, the board conducted the examination from March 8 to April 3. Students can look up to these websites to check their JAC 12th Result 2018, Jharkhand Result 2018, Jharkhand Board Result 2018, Jharkhand Class 12 Result 2018, Jharkhand Class 12 Arts Result 2018 on these websites as well examresults.net/jharkhandresults.nic.injharkhand.indiaresults.com
How to check JAC Result 2018, Jharkhand 12th Result 2018

Step 1: Click on the official website jharresults.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the tab which says  JAC Class 12th Result 2018, JAC Intermediate Arts Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link which says Jharkhand Class 12th Result 2018, Jharkhand Result 2018, JAC 12th Arts Result 2018

Step 4: Enter Your Roll Number

Step 5: Download the JAC 12th Result 2018, Jharkhand 12th Arts Result 2018

Students can check their JAC 12th Result 2018 via SMS:

Get your Jharkhand Class 12th Results 2018 on Mobile - SMS

SMS - RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO - Send it to 56263

| Edited by: Puja Menon
