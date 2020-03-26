Jharkhand Board Result 2020: JAC 10th, 12th Results Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
Informing about the development, Board chairman Arvind Kumar said, 'the Jharkhand Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2019-20 have been deferred indefinitely due to the country-wide lockdown'.
Representative image
The Jharkhand Academic Council has postponed JAC 10th result 2020, JAC 12th result 2020 due to the Coronavirus outbreak.
Informing about the development, Board chairman Arvind Kumar said, “the Jharkhand Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2019-20 have been deferred indefinitely due to the country-wide lockdown”.
“From March 20 onwards, the answer sheets were scheduled to be evaluated, but because of the lockdown, it couldn’t be done. If by April 14, the situation is normal then the answer scripts will be evaluated and the Jharkhand Board Result 2020 may get declared in the month of May,” Kumar added.
He further added that it will take a minimum of 20 days to evaluate the paper and 15 days to tabulate the marks. So it would take around 35 days to eventually declare the JAC Board Class 10 result 2020, JAC Board Class 12 Result 2020.
A total of 6.21 lakh students appeared for class 10 and class 12 examinations.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ordering Food Delivery? Be Careful, Coronavirus Could Hitch a Ride Into Your Home
- Slow Wi-Fi While Working From Home? Blame Your Microwave, TV, Cordless Phone And Speakers
- Twiteratti Claim Kanika Kapoor Infected Prince Charles With Coronavirus, Courtesy Their Viral Pics
- Selfie from Mars: NASA Curiosity Rover Sends Home New Photo as it Climbs Martian Slope
- Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Everything You Need to Know About the Next Thunderbird