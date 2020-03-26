Jharkhand Board Result 2020: JAC 10th, 12th Results Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The Jharkhand Academic Council has postponed JAC 10th result 2020, JAC 12th result 2020 due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Informing about the development, Board chairman Arvind Kumar said, “the Jharkhand Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2019-20 have been deferred indefinitely due to the country-wide lockdown”.

“From March 20 onwards, the answer sheets were scheduled to be evaluated, but because of the lockdown, it couldn’t be done. If by April 14, the situation is normal then the answer scripts will be evaluated and the Jharkhand Board Result 2020 may get declared in the month of May,” Kumar added.

He further added that it will take a minimum of 20 days to evaluate the paper and 15 days to tabulate the marks. So it would take around 35 days to eventually declare the JAC Board Class 10 result 2020, JAC Board Class 12 Result 2020.

A total of 6.21 lakh students appeared for class 10 and class 12 examinations.

