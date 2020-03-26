Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Jharkhand Board Result 2020: JAC 10th, 12th Results Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Informing about the development, Board chairman Arvind Kumar said, 'the Jharkhand Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2019-20 have been deferred indefinitely due to the country-wide lockdown'.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 26, 2020, 1:18 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Jharkhand Board Result 2020: JAC 10th, 12th Results Postponed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
Representative image

The Jharkhand Academic Council has postponed JAC 10th result 2020, JAC 12th result 2020 due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Informing about the development, Board chairman Arvind Kumar said, “the Jharkhand Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2019-20 have been deferred indefinitely due to the country-wide lockdown”.

“From March 20 onwards, the answer sheets were scheduled to be evaluated, but because of the lockdown, it couldn’t be done. If by April 14, the situation is normal then the answer scripts will be evaluated and the Jharkhand Board Result 2020 may get declared in the month of May,” Kumar added.

He further added that it will take a minimum of 20 days to evaluate the paper and 15 days to tabulate the marks. So it would take around 35 days to eventually declare the JAC Board Class 10 result 2020, JAC Board Class 12 Result 2020.

A total of 6.21 lakh students appeared for class 10 and class 12 examinations.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram