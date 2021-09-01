Jharkhand: Bokaro Village Youths Build 5-KM Road After Appeals to PM Go Unheard

Remember the ‘Ekla cholo re’ song by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore? This incident from the Bokaro district of Jharkhand reminds everyone of the song. The words, when translated, mean “Keep moving alone". That is exactly what the youth from the Aman village in Jharkhand did. After their appeals to PM Narendra Modi and actor Sonu Sood failed, they took up axes and shovels to carve a road in their remote village.

Sanjay Mahato, who hails from the highly militancy-affected Aman village, which is situated in the Gomia block of Bokaro district of Jharkhand, had previously urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and actor Sonu Sood to push for the construction of a road in the area and to convey the demand to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

In Mahato’s words, the Aman village is situated on the mountain. The people of the village have to walk for over 25 kilometres to reach the Secretariat and Panchayat buildings as well as even the Market at Chatro Chatti. Isa road, which the youth have constructed, connects Aman to Danra. It is interesting to note that the MPs and MLAs from the Gomia assembly and Giridih parliamentary constituency belong to the party AJSU, which is an NDA ally.

After failing to elicit a response from PM and Sood, the youth of the village decided to take the matter into their own hands and started working on the five-kilometre road. For the last year or so, all the able-bodied young men have been engaged in the construction of the road. A link path was already being constructed by the local administration from Jhumra, but even that could not be constructed in the Aman village because of the non-receipt of NOC (No-objection certificate) from the Forest Department. According to villager Sanjay Mahato, the road and water connectivity is very poor here, and the administration is least bothered about it.

