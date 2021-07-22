Jharkhand Brothers Murdered in Bihar, Skeletons Found From Jungle After a Month

The bodies of two businessmen brothers from Jharkhand have been recovered from a forest in Jamui district of Bihar. Both the brothers, the residents of Giridih district in Jharkhand, went missing on June 22.

The skeletons of the bodies of two brothers, Anshu Varnwal and Chandan Varnwal were discovered in the Manwa forest under the Khaira police station area. They were identified based on their clothing, and the bike that was recovered from the scene. Their family members had filed a kidnapping complaint at the Tisri police station.

According to sources, they have been doing business, and their family was living in Tisri village of Giridih district for the past few years. Both brothers are accused of being engaged in unlawful trading of mica, which is found in forest areas. Someone close to them is suspected to have called them to the Garhi area and then murdered them for money.

Relatives of the missing brothers found a purse belonging to one of them in the area on July 2. According to Pramod Kumar Mandal, SP Jamui, an FIR about the kidnappings of both brothers was filed at the local police station in Giridih. After getting information from the Giridih police an inquiry was initiated by a team from Khaira police station. The bodies of two brothers were recovered from the forest area on Wednesday, the SP added.

Further investigation is going on in this case and police suspect that both the brothers could have been killed over business dealings. A special police team is carrying out a thorough scientific investigation.

