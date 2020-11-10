Jharkhand By-election LIVE Updates: Direct Contest Expected as Counting of Votes to Begin at 8am

Counting of votes in Assembly by-elections in Jharkhand will begin at 8 am amid tight security and is expected to be completed by 3 pm. In the eastern state, counting will take place in two assembly seats-- Dumka and Bermo.

Votes will be counted in 18 rounds in Dumka and 17 rounds in Bermo seat in Bokaro district, Joint state Chief Electoral Officer Hiralal Mandal said on Monday. The fate of 12 candidates in Dumka and 16 nominees in Bermo will be decided today. Around 62.46 per cent of total 5.63 lakh voters cast their ballots in the by-elections to the two assembly seats in the state on November 3.

Get all the updates on Dumka and Bermo assembly constituencies by-election results here:

-The by-elections are expected to be a direct contest between the BJP and the ruling JMM-Congress alliance.

-The electoral contest in Dumka is expected to be between Chief Minister Hemant Soren's younger brother Basant Soren of the JMM and former cabinet minister Lois Marandi of the BJP.

-The fight in Bermo is also likely to be a direct contest between Jaimangal alias Anup Singh of the Congress, the son of sitting MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh whose death necessitated the by-election, and Yogeshwar Mahato of the BJP.

-By-election to the constituency was necessitated after the chief minister vacated the seat and retained his other Barhait seat. He had defeated Marandi in Dumka in last year's assembly elections.