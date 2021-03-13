Jharkhand Cabinet Approves 75% Private Sector Job Reservation Policy For Locals

Following suit with Haryana government, the Jharkhand Cabinet on Friday approved an employment policy requiring private sector units to reserve 75 per cent of jobs (up to a salary of Rs 30,000 per month) for local people, reported The Indian Express. Previously, the Haryana government had come up with a similar policy.

According to reports, Chief Minister Hemant Soren will likely announce the new policy on March 17 during an Assembly session. “The CM will announce the new policy in the next week of the Assembly session, probably on March 17. A few modalities are yet to be decided; they will be announced in the Assembly,” IE quoted a top sources as saying.

The decision on the new policy comes days after Soren had gone to Delhi to discuss a draft Jharkhand Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy, 2021 with various stakeholders. The state government also signed an MoU with FICCI on the sidelines of the event.

The chief minister had earlier said that the state government was contemplating a reservation policy for the local people.

Several other proposals were reportedly approved during the Cabinet meeting on March 12, however, officials have not yet given the details.

The state’s unemployment rate gradually fell to 11.3 per cent in January 2021 after rising to 59.2% at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic in May 2020, revealed the Economic Survey. In January 2020, the unemployment rate was 10.6%.

Roadblocks in Local Reservation Policy

One major problem that is likely to be encountered during implementation of the local reservation policy is identification of the beneficiaries. Questions around the definition of a ‘Jharkhandi’ had led to the resignation of former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi in 2002, and governments thereafter had refrained from the issue.

In 2016, the state government (then under the rule of former Chief Minister Raghubar Das) had notified a “relaxed domicile policy” that listed six ways in which one could be treated as a domicile of the state. The policy was, however, criticised for not giving priority to tribals.

A sub-committee will be formed to decide on who would be treated as a ‘Jharkhandi’ and based on the same, the local employment policy will be enacted, said a minister.