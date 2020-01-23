Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed on CM Hemant Soren's Plea: Raj Bhavan

Ranchi: The expansion of the Hemant Soren ministry slated for Friday has been postponed following a request of the chief minister, Raj Bhavan sources said here on Thursday.

"The cabinet expansion has been postponed on the request of the chief minister. A new date has not been set as the CM has to recommend another date," they said.

Soren called on Governor Droupadi Murmu and urged her to postpone Friday's programme as his mind is "grief-stricken" at the killing of seven villagers at Burugulikera by "Pathalgarhi" movement supporters.

Supporters of the movement, armed with lathis and axes, kidnapped seven villagers and later killed them in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand for allegedly opposing their stir, police said on Wednesday.

Pathalgarhi is a name given to a tribal protest which seeks autonomy for village sabhas (Gramsabhas). Those demanding Pathalgarhi want no laws of the land be applicable on the tribal people in the area. The Pathalgarhis reject government rights over their forests and rivers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.