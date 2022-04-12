Another person, a woman, on Tuesday fell to death while being rescued by an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper in Jharkhand’s Deoghar during the rescue operation that was necessitated after dozens were stuck following a cable car accident.

This is the second incident of a person falling during the rescue operation from the Deoghar ropeway. The rescue operation turned tragic on Monday when a man fell to death right before he could jump on to the rescue chopper. Horrific visuals of the incident went viral on the internet.

In the second incident of fall during rescue operation on Tuesday, the woman reportedly fell while she was being brought to the ground from a stranded cable car. The woman is said to have not survived the fall.

Hair-raising visuals of the rescue operations that went on for over 40 hours flooded the internet. As per the latest information, the rescued operation has ended and 46 of the 48 people who were stranded after the cable car collision incident have been rescued.

The risky rescue operation involved two Indian Air Force helicopters and dozens of officials.

#IAF has recommenced rescue operations at Deoghar ropeway early morning today.Efforts are on to rescue each and every stranded person at the earliest.#HarKaamDeshKeNaam pic.twitter.com/06PTraKHBC — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 12, 2022

The cable car accident at Trikut hill in Deoghar took place on Sunday when two cabins collided, leaving two people dead and 48 others stranded mid air. The toll, however, climbed to three after the rescue operation tragedy on Monday and is now at four following the second fatality during the operation on Tuesday.

