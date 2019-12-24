Jharkhand result tally
Jharkhand Chief Ministerial Candidate Hemant Soren Elected as JMM Legislature Party Leader
Hemant Soren, who had been projected as the chief ministerial candidate after JMM-Congress-RJD alliance clinched victory in the Jharkhand elections is likely to stake claim tonight.
File photo of JMM leader Hemant Soren.
Ranchi: JMM working president Hemant Soren was on Tuesday formally elected the JMM legislature party leader, a party source said here. Soren, who was projected as the chief ministerial
candidate of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is likely to stake claim tonight, a JMM release said.
A joint meeting with pre-poll allies the Congress and RJD will meet around 7 pm at the same place and Hemant Soren will also call on Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) president, Babulal Marandi, party sources said.
Our party working president Hemant Soren has been unanimously elected as the legislature party leader and he will call on the Governor around 8 pm, JMM general secretary Suprio Bhattacharya said after Hemant Soren was formally elected in a meeting of the newly elected JMM MLAs held in the residence of the party president Shibu Soren.
