Jharkhand CM Assures Policeman to Look Into Demand for Salary for 13 Months in a Year

The Jamshedpur Police Association welcomed the announcement but said such assurances had been given earlier also.

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
File Photo of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (PTI Photo)
Jamshedpur: Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on Monday assured the policemen of the state that their long-standing demand for one month's additional salary in a year would be looked into soon.

The Jharkhand Police Association have been demanding for last several years one month's additional remuneration
against duty performed on holidays, including gazetted ones. "We will look into the demand of 13 months’ salary of
the policemen soon," Das said while inaugurating a police central canteen at the Police Control Room premises in Sakchi.

The Jamshedpur Police Association welcomed the announcement but said such assurances had been given earlier
also. Association General Secretary Akshay Ram said they would be happy if the government passes the matter in its next cabinet meeting.

The chief minister has been making such verbal announcement for past several months but nothing concrete was
done as yet, he said adding that Bihar government had already implemented it in 2015.

"In fact, we held a meeting on Sunday in Ranchi on this issue and decided to launch an agitation to mount pressure on the government as resentment has been prevailing among the policemen against the government's failure to keep
its commitment," Ram said.

Ram said around 63,000 policemen from constable to Inspector rank officials would be benefited if our demand of
13-month salary was met.

Jamshedpur Police Association president and secretary Budhram Oraon and Santosh Kumar Mahato respectively welcomed
the chief ministers announcement over their long-standing demand.
