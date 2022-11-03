Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Likely to Skip ED Summon Today in Money Laundering Case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, will “not go for interrogation,” sources said.

Soren was instructed to appear before the ED at its regional office in Ranchi’s Hinoo area at 11 am on Thursday. But sources said that the chief minister was already scheduled to go to Raipur today.

Reacting to the summons, Soren said that the BJP was “misusing” central institutions as it cannot face him politically, news agency PTI said.

ED has claimed that they have identified proceeds of over Rs 1,000 crore in crimes related to illegal mining in Jharkhand and has requested Soren’s questioning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Till now, the central agency has arrested Soren’s political aide Pankaj Mishra and two others, a local muscleman Bachhu Yadav and Prem Prakash in this case.

“We have also been called on the request of our Opposition. An attempt has been made to show how powerful the ED is… the people will give them the answer for every conspiracy,” the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader tweeted.

ED’s probe began on July 8 this year, when it raided 19 locations including Sahibganj, Barhait, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa.

According to the ED, “the nvestigation revealed that Mishra, who enjoys political clout, being the representative of the chief minister, MLA from Barhait, Sahibganj, Jharkhand controls the illegal mining businesses as well as inland ferry services in Sahibganj and its adjoining areas through his accomplices.

“He exercises considerable control over the mining of stone chips and boulders as well as installation and operations of several crushers, set up across various mining sites in Sahibganj,” the ED alleged.

In a chargesheet filed by ED, it said it recovered a sealed envelope containing a passbook and two cheque books containing two signed cheques associated with the bank account in the name of Shri Hemant Soren held with Bank of India, Sahibganj.

Among other items seized by the ED include “one yellow color file marked as April 2019 to June 2022 having all bank details of Hemant Soren” and his family members, the agency said in the charge sheet.

Till now, in the illegal mining and extortion case, 47 search operations have been conducted and cash worth Rs 5.34 crore has been recovered and bank balances of Rs 13.32 crore have been frozen.

Apart from this, an inland water vessel worth Rs 30 crore has been seized along with 5 stone crushers, 2 trucks and two AK 47 assault rifles according to the ED, PTI reported. The weapons were later claimed by Jharkhand police as its own.

With agency inputs

Read all the Latest India News here