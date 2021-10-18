Jharkhand Congress Leader Killed Due to Personal Enmity; 4 Held: Police

The Jharkhand police on Monday claimed to have cracked the murder case of Congress leader Kamlesh Narayan Sharma with the arrest of four "goons" who allegedly bludgeoned him to death at his home in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district last week due to personal enmity, an officer said. The four, who were recently released from jail, believed that information supplied by Sharma to the police led to their arrest, Ramgarh SP Prabhat Kumar said.

The police suspect that they entered the residence of 60-year-old Sharma, a former district general secretary of the Congress, at Central Saunda Colony under Bhurkunda police outpost through a window on Friday night and beat him to death with iron rods and critically injured his wife Chanchala Sharma. The 55-year-old woman is currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

The four arrested persons also hailed from Bhurkunda area. "Their motive was not robbery but to kill Sharma as they believed he had informed the police about them," the SP said. The police recovered two iron rods used in the crime, Kumar said.

