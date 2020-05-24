INDIA

Jharkhand Congress MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh Dies, CM Hemant Soren Condoles Loss of 'Sachha Sevak'

Singh was suffering from a lung infection and died at 12.30 in the hospital in New Delhi. He was 75.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 5:12 PM IST
Congress MLA from Jharkhand, Rajendra Prasad Singh died at a private hospital in New Delhi on Sunday following a brief illness,

family sources said.

He was 75.

The former Jharkhand minister is survived by four daughters and two sons, they said.

Singh was suffering from a lung infection and died at 12.30 in the hospital in New Delhi, his personal assistant Mithilesh Kumar Tiwari said.

Condoling Singh's death, Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted: "I am saddened at the passing away of Rajendra Singh ji. Jharkhand has lost a hard-working and 'sachha sevak'."

Several political and trade union leaders expressed grief at Singh's death.

The four-time MLA from Bermo constituency began his political career in 1963 and went on to become INTUC's national general secretary, president of the Rastriya Colliery Mazdoor Sangh and an AICC member.


