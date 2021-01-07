Jharkhand Cop Attempts to Molest Woman Constable on Pretext of Sanctioning Leaves, Faces Suspension

A Jharkhand policeman was caught attempting to molest a woman constable on the pretext of sanctioning her due leaves. The incident took place at the Police Lines in Ranchi on Wednesday.

As per a report by India Today, the accused was identified as jemadar Shatrughan Singh who summoned the victim to his room and attempted to molest her.

The accused was caught red-handed when listening to the constable's cry for help, other police officers rushed to the spot.

On being caught, the Jemadar immediately fell to the feet of the victim asking for forgiveness but was instead thrashed on the spot by other officers.

According to the statement of the woman constable, she had been seeking to get her leaves sanctioned for the last two days.

The incident was further reported to Senior Superintendent of Police (Ranchi) Surendra Jha, who has placed Singh under suspension.