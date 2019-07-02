Jharkhand Cop Suspended after Seen Dancing with Girl at Bar in Video

Dhanbad(Jharkhand): A police officer from Dhanbad has been suspended after a purported video showed him dancing with a girl at a bar in West Bengal's Asansol.

"The officer-in-charge of Mahuda Police Station in Dhanbad, Nand Kishore Singh, was suspended on Monday night and sent to police lines after the video surfaced," Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police Kaushal Kisor told reporters.

The SSP said the police officer was suspended after preliminary investigation by a deputy superintendent of police found him guilty, he said.

Singh told reporters here that he had been to Asansol about three years ago, and did dance with the girl at a bar.

"It happened before I became officer-in-charge of Mahuda Police Station, and this has nothing to do with my current position," he said.​